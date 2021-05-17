Left Menu

Andhra govt to make Rs 10 lakh fixed deposit for children orphaned due to COVID-19

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:26 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.. Image Credit: ANI

Following the footsteps of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi governments, Andhra Pradesh's YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led administration on Monday directed officials to work towards fixing a deposit Rs 10 lakh for every child who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection. "The fight against the second wave of covid 19 pandemic has left many children unsafe and vulnerable, especially the kids who lost their parents due to the deadly virus. Understanding that the future of these kids are at risk, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision to work on creating the security of a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakhs for each and every orphan child," read a statement by the state government.

Reddy instructed the officials to carve out a financial package with the banks and that this amount will be under a fixed deposit until the child turns 25. The CM also asked the officials to work on providing best interest amount that the child/guardian can receive every month and asked the officials to get back with an action plan for the same.

In order to check the number of cases in the state, the government further extended the partial curfew in the state till the end of May. CM Reddy also pointed out that there is an increase in the number of cases in the rural areas which needs more focus to prevent the spread of the virus. After being briefed by the officials that the state so far has reported nine black fungus cases, the CM asked the officials to be careful with this new menace and further directed themto set up a protocol to identify the infection in the state.

"Those patients should be given free treatment under ArogyaSri welfare scheme. Hospitals which will treat such patients should be identified," the CM further said. As far as the vaccination drive is concerned, around 21.74 lakh people have received both doses of COVID vaccine whereas 31.59 lakh people have received the first dose, added the statement.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh has 2,10,436 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

