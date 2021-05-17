Govt helpline for elderly received 475 actionable calls from 5 states since Apr-May

The government helpline for the elderly 'ELDERLINE' received 475 actionable calls from five states since April-May, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said ‘ELDERLINE’ is operational in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In Telangana, this facility has been there for more than a year, it said.

The government said efforts are being made to make the helpline functional in all states by end of May.

According to data shared by the ministry, 71 actionable calls were received from Tamil Nadu, 163 from Madhya Pradesh, 25 from Rajasthan and 122 from Karnataka since April 28.

In Uttar Pradesh where the helpline was started on May 14, a total of 94 actionable calls were received, it stated.

These call centres can be reached on the toll-free number 14567 and the ministry has advised all elders to use this facility in case of any issue.

'ELDERLINE' was started with the assistance of Tata Trusts and the NSE foundation.

