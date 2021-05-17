World News Roundup: EU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs; UK reopens for business and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China to relax birth policy but wary of social risks, sources say

China will tread carefully in relaxing its birth policies for fear of harming social stability, even as the latest census highlights the urgency to address the country's declining birth trends and ageing population, policy sources said. Expectations for birth policy reforms are rising after the 2020 census last week showed China's population grew at its slowest in the last decade since the 1950s as births declined and ageing accelerated.

Israel kills militant commander after Palestinian rocket fire, US calls for peace

Israel killed a senior Palestinian militant commander in heavy air strikes on Gaza on Monday and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. As the fiercest hostilities in the region in years entered a second week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged all sides to protect civilians and said Washington was working intensively behind the scenes to halt the conflict.

India's virus cases decline but WHO expert says positive tests ominously high

India reported a further decline in new coronavirus cases on Monday but daily deaths remained above 4,000 and experts said the data was unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas where the virus is spreading fast. For months now, nowhere in the world has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new strain of the virus fuelled a surge in infections that has risen to more than 400,000 daily.

France, Germany and Spain strike deal over joint combat jet

France, Germany and Spain said on Monday they had reached a deal over the next steps of the development of a new fighter jet, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros ($121.4 billion). France in particular has billed the combat jet project -- which includes a next-generation manned and unmanned aircraft -- as crucial for Europe to strengthen its defence autonomy and face competition from China, Russia and the United States.

Gaza girl survives Israeli strike that shattered her family and home

Six-year-old Suzy Eshkuntana woke up alone in Gaza's largest hospital where she was rushed by rescuers from the rubble of her home, which had been wrecked by a pre-dawn Israeli strike that killed her mother and all four of her siblings. The young girl, trapped for seven hours under the debris, was reunited in Shifa hospital with her father, who was also being treated for his wounds.

U.S. tiptoes through sanctions minefield toward Iran nuclear deal

As the United States searches for a path back to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, it is tiptoeing through a minefield laid by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The mines are Iran-related sanctions Trump imposed on more than 700 entities and people, according to a Reuters tally of U.S. Treasury actions, after he abandoned the nuclear deal and restored all the sanctions it had removed.

UK demands more time to solve Northern Ireland border riddle

Britain has demanded the European Union give it more time to solve the post-Brexit Northern Irish border riddle, proposing to phase in checks on food from October, the BBC said on Monday, while Ireland said the deal needed to be made to work. After the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit at the start of this year, checks and tariffs were introduced on some goods moving from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

Russian prosecutor submits more material in Navalny 'extremism' case - lawyers

Moscow's prosecutor on Monday submitted a huge amount of new material to a court hearing a request to outlaw jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's political movement, Navalny's lawyers said. The court is considering the prosecutor's request to declare Navalny's anti-corruption foundation and regional campaign groups as "extremist", a major escalation in a crackdown on supporters of President Vladimir Putin's staunchest critic.

EU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs

The European Union has agreed to a partial truce with the United States in a dispute over metal tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump and to start discussions on global overcapacity and China's "trade-distorting" policies. The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said on Monday it would suspend a planned hike of retaliatory tariffs for up to six months. These would have added U.S. products from lipstick to sports shoes and doubled to 50% duties on U.S. bourbon whiskey, motorbikes and motor boats on June 1.

Free at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business

Friends will hug, pints will be pulled and swathes of the British economy will reopen on Monday, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown. Most of the British will be free once again to hug, albeit cautiously, drink in their pub, sit down to an indoor meal or visit the cinema after a series of lockdowns that imposed the strictest restrictions in peacetime history.

