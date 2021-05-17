SP MLA pleads Defence Minister to trace missing Coast Guard sailor

A Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urging him to help find the whereabouts of a missing Indian Coast Guard sailor hailing from the district.

Rakesh Pratap Singh, SP MLA from Gauriganj Assembly constituency in Amethi, sent the letter to the Defence Minister stating that Mohammad Arfan (21), a resident of Umradih village under Jamo police station in Amethi district, has been posted as a sailor in Indian Coast Guard in Porbandar (Gujarat).

The SP legislator said Arfan last spoke to his mother on April 26 and went to duty, after which nothing is known about him.

The family was informed about Arfan going missing, but no action was initiated, the letter stated.

The MLA demanded that efforts be made to immediately trace Arfan.

