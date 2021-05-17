Left Menu

Bolivian police find and destroy three crack cocaine 'mega-factories'

Bolivian anti-drug police have also resumed the destruction of coca crops in their habitual cultivation zones of Los Yungas and El Chapare that had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. Longtime former Bolivian President Evo Morales, himself a former coca farmer, increased quotas for legal cultivation of the crop.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 18:46 IST
Bolivian police find and destroy three crack cocaine 'mega-factories'

Bolivian authorities said they struck a significant blow against cocaine producers in the country after the discovery and destruction of three "mega-factories" that they stated could produce up to 910 kg of crack a day.

Police found the tarpaulin-covered, makeshift factories hidden in forestry reserves and national parks in eastern Beni province, central Cochabamba and south-central Santa Cruz, law enforcement ministries said. Jaime Mamani, deputy minister for social defense and controlled substances, said Bolivian anti-drugs squads had seized a record 7.41 tonnes of cocaine over the past four months.

"We are conducting operations throughout our territory, along borders and areas where the fight against drug trafficking had not previously reached," he said. Bolivian anti-drug police have also resumed the destruction of coca crops in their habitual cultivation zones of Los Yungas and El Chapare that had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

Longtime former Bolivian President Evo Morales, himself a former coca farmer, increased quotas for legal cultivation of the crop. Those have been maintained by current President Luis Arce, but anything cultivated in excess of the agreed amounts is destroyed. Thierry Rostan, representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Bolivia, said the pandemic and associated economic hardship and joblessness had seen an uptick in both coca cultivation and drug production.

"Drug trafficking never stops, criminals will always export, try to traffic controlled substances, and in these periods of economic crisis, some people are looking for ways to survive, so they join organized crime groups. It's a real problem," he said. "There is a significant increase in crops because last year there was almost no crop eradication," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre releases first tranche of Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states under JJM

The Centre has released Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the first of the four tranches to be released this financial year, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.The rest of the states and Union...

Rajasthan ranks 2nd in country in implementing Smart City projects

Rajasthan has stood second among the 36 states and Union territories in the country in implementation of the Smart City projects with four of its cities making the mark in the mission.In the online ranking accorded by the Union government, ...

Centre asks states to curb hoarding of pulses; collect stock details from traders, importers, millers

In a bid to contain rising prices of pulses, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to take action against hoarding by directing all importers, traders, millers and stockholders to disclose the quantum of stock they hold. The Centre a...

WHO head describes Tigray situation as 'horrific'

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation in Tigray, Ethiopia as horrific, very horrific in rare public remarks on Monday by the Ethiopian on the conflict there.The WHO director-general has been accus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021