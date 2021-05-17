Mamata leaves CBI office after 6 hrs

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who had rushed to the CBI office following the arrest of two state ministers, an MLA and a former party leader in Narada tapes case, left its premises almost six hours later, sources in the agency said.

Earlier, she had apparently asked agency sleuths to arrest her, too, when requested to leave the office.

The fiery TMC boss waited outside a room on the 15th floor, where the four leaders were reportedly escorted to, after their arrest.

Banerjee, however, did not take any question from journalists gathered outside the premises.

The chief minister had reportedly visited Hakim's residence in Chetla before making her way to the agencys Nizam Palace office.

