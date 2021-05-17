Left Menu

Britain calls on Israel to act proportionately

PTI | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:06 IST
The British government says Israel must ensure that its military activities against Hamas are ''proportionate,'' and it is deeply concerned by the destruction of media offices and other civilian targets in Gaza.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman, Max Blain, said Britain is “in contact with our US and UN counterparts and urgently seeking more information from the Israeli government” on Saturday's attack, which destroyed a high-rise building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media organisations.

“We are deeply concerned by U.N. reports that 23 schools and 500 homes, as well as medical facilities and media offices, have been destroyed or damaged in Gaza,” Blain said. He added that “Israel must make every effort to avoid civilian casualties and military activity must be proportionate.” Blain also said the U.K. was concerned about Hamas using civilian areas as cover. Israel says the media building was also being used by Hamas, though it has not offered evidence.

