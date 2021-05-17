U.S. Supreme Court takes up case that could limit abortion rights

U.S. Supreme Court takes up case that could limit abortion rightsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:07 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider gutting the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, taking up Mississippi's bid to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
By hearing the case, the justices will look at whether to overturn a central part of the landmark ruling, a longstanding goal of religious conservatives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mississippi
- Republican
- The U.S. Supreme Court