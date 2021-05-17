Left Menu

UP govt to take help of religious leaders to spread awareness against dumping bodies

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:09 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will now take the help of religious leaders to create awareness among people not to dump bodies in the rivers, an official said on Monday, amid mounting criticism over such incidents.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials during a meeting that the process of burial on the banks of rivers or disposing bodies in rivers as part of last rite was not environment friendly.

There should be a dialogue with the religious leaders in this regard as there is a need to make people aware about it, an official said.

Adityanath asked for continued patrolling by water police of the State Disaster Response Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary around all the rivers of the state and asked for ensuring that the bodies were not disposed of in water under any condition, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister stressed the last rites should be respectfully performed and financial assistance was also being provided for it, the spokesperson said.

Even in case of bodies being left unclaimed, the last rites should be performed according to the religious beliefs, Adityanath said.

A large number of dead bodies have been found flowing in the rivers in many districts of the state. There have also been reports of bodies being found buried on the banks of the Ganga.

During the meeting, Adityanath said experts have warned about a third coronavirus wave and stressed on the need to be fully prepared.

He asked for preparing paediatric, ICU wards of 100–100 beds in all medical colleges, the spokesman said.

Adityanath said oxygen audit being conducted to balance the demand and supply of oxygen yielded good results Most refillers and medical colleges now have up to 48-72 hours of oxygen backup, the spokesman said, quoting Adityanath. PTI SAB HMB

