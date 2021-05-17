Egypt calls for ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflict

Egypt calls for ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflictPTI | Cairo | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:18 IST
Egypt's chief diplomat has warned against expanding the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, urging all parties to strike a cease-fire.
Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry said in televised comments that Egypt is working with international partners to reach a truce and embark on political negations aiming at achieving a “permanent, comprehensive and just” solution to the Palestinian cause.
He said Egypt hopes the U.S. administration will engage in such an effort to relaunch the political process in order to avert war and destruction in the region.
He called for Israel's government to reduce tensions in Jerusalem and stop efforts by extremist settlers to change the nature of the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- U.S.
- Palestinians
- Palestinian
- Israel
- Jerusalem
- Sameh Shukry
ALSO READ
N. Korea says Biden policy shows U.S. intent on being hostile, vows response
N. Korea says Biden policy shows hostile U.S. intent, vows response
U.S. Secretary of State, Japan's foreign minister to talk Monday – Kyodo
U.S. Treasury's Yellen tamps down inflation fears over Biden spending plan
U.S. State Department denies reports of prisoner swap with Iran