CBI court grants bail to four leaders arrested in Narada case

A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to two West Bengal ministers, a TMC MLA and a former minister arrested in connection with the Narada sting tape case, their lawyer said.

Special CBI court judge Anupam Mukherjee granted bail to senior ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee after hearing their lawyers and the counsel for the agency, lawyer Anindya Raut said.

They were produced before the court through the virtual mode.

The four were kept at the CBI office in Nizam Palace following their arrest in the morning from their homes in different parts of Kolkata.

