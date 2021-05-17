UK-EU relations will be "a bit bumpy" for a while, Britain says

Britain's relationship with the European Union will be a bit bumpy for a while, but the government is determined to get things working more smoothly, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal David Frost said on Monday.

"I think it'll be a bit bumpy, for a time but there's a lot in there, and lots of business to be done," Frost told a parliamentary committee.

