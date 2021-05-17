UK-EU relations will be "a bit bumpy" for a while, Britain says

UK-EU relations will be "a bit bumpy" for a while, Britain saysReuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:28 IST
Britain's relationship with the European Union will be a bit bumpy for a while, but the government is determined to get things working more smoothly, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal David Frost said on Monday.
"I think it'll be a bit bumpy, for a time but there's a lot in there, and lots of business to be done," Frost told a parliamentary committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
