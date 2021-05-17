Left Menu

Pope taps fellow Jesuit to lead sensitive Hong Kong church

Pope Francis on Monday named a new bishop for Hong Kong, tapping the head of his own Jesuit order in the region, the Rev. P Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, for the politically sensitive position.Chow, a native of Hong Kong, was educated in the US and Ireland before professing his final vows in 2007.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:31 IST
Pope taps fellow Jesuit to lead sensitive Hong Kong church

Pope Francis on Monday named a new bishop for Hong Kong, tapping the head of his own Jesuit order in the region, the Rev. P Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, for the politically sensitive position.

Chow, a native of Hong Kong, was educated in the US and Ireland before professing his final vows in 2007. He headed two Jesuit-run schools while also teaching at the University of Hong Kong before being made provincial of the Jesuits in the China region in 2018.

He replaces the late Bishop Michael Yeong Ming-cheung, who died in 2019.

The nomination comes at a sensitive time for Holy See-China relations, following the 2018 landmark agreement over bishop nominations on the Chinese mainland. Critics have said the Vatican sold out the underground Chinese church by signing the agreement, which allows the Chinese government a say in naming bishops.

Francis has refrained from commenting on the political tensions in Hong Kong, presumably to avoid riling Beijing.

One of Francis' most vocal critics is the emeritus bishop of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen, who retired in 2009. He has bitterly criticised the Vatican's deal with Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre releases first tranche of Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states under JJM

The Centre has released Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the first of the four tranches to be released this financial year, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.The rest of the states and Union...

Bosnia's Serb Republic, Serbia launch construction of 125MW hydro power plant

The prime ministers of Bosnias autonomous Serb Republic and neighbouring Serbia on Monday launched the construction of a 125 megawatt MW hydro power plant on the Drina river which will help to diversify their future energy mix. The Buk Bije...

Goa sees 1,562 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 4,008 recoveries

Goas COVID-19 tally increased by 1,562 on Monday to reach 1,37,418, while the toll rose to 2,152 after 53 people succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.The number of people discharged stands at 1,09,513, including 4,008...

Rajasthan ranks 2nd in country in implementing Smart City projects

Rajasthan has stood second among the 36 states and Union territories in the country in implementation of the Smart City projects with four of its cities making the mark in the mission.In the online ranking accorded by the Union government, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021