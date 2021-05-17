Left Menu

Congress files complaint against Goa CM, health minister over COVID-related deaths

The Congress on Monday filed a police complaint against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Viswajit Rane, claiming that their "sheer incompetence, mismanagement and criminal negligence" led to the "deaths of hundreds of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage".

ANI | North Goa (Goa) | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:35 IST
Congress files complaint against Goa CM, health minister over COVID-related deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Monday filed a police complaint against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Viswajit Rane, claiming that their "sheer incompetence, mismanagement and criminal negligence" led to the "deaths of hundreds of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage". In the complaint filed at Agacaim police station, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar stated that Sawant and Rane are solely responsible for the death of hundreds of people in Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since April 2021 till date due to lack of oxygen."Thereby they have committed the offences under section 302, 304, 337, 338 read with 34, of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," Chodankar said.

He has pointed out that despite the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) flagging the oxygen shortage, the government failed to rectify the deficiencies and on the contrary government officials now, after 15 days of letter from GARD, said that deaths are taking place in GMC due to logistical issue in supply of oxygen. While speaking to the media, Chodankar said this complaint is not politically motivated but lodged in public interest.

"We want to fight for innocent people who lost life due to the fault of the CM and the Health Minister and we want to give justice to the affected families," he added. Goa has as many as 28,252 active COVID-19 patients at present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre releases first tranche of Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states under JJM

The Centre has released Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the first of the four tranches to be released this financial year, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.The rest of the states and Union...

Bosnia's Serb Republic, Serbia launch construction of 125MW hydro power plant

The prime ministers of Bosnias autonomous Serb Republic and neighbouring Serbia on Monday launched the construction of a 125 megawatt MW hydro power plant on the Drina river which will help to diversify their future energy mix. The Buk Bije...

Goa sees 1,562 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths, 4,008 recoveries

Goas COVID-19 tally increased by 1,562 on Monday to reach 1,37,418, while the toll rose to 2,152 after 53 people succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.The number of people discharged stands at 1,09,513, including 4,008...

Rajasthan ranks 2nd in country in implementing Smart City projects

Rajasthan has stood second among the 36 states and Union territories in the country in implementation of the Smart City projects with four of its cities making the mark in the mission.In the online ranking accorded by the Union government, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021