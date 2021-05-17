6 arrested for killing man in Palghar district

Police have arrested six persons in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old man at Nalla Sopara town here in Maharashtra over a dispute on filling water from a common tap, an official said on Monday.

Inspector MR Shelar of the Tulinj police station said the Bilal Pada area in Nalla Sopara in Palghar district often witnesses quarrels among residents over drawing water from a common tap in the locality.

During one such quarrel on Sunday morning, a group of persons armed with a knife stabbed three men, one of whom, Imran Iqubal Idrisi, died on the spot, he said.

The other two received stab wounds and were admitted to a local hospital, the police officer said.

The police registered an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) and arrested six persons on Sunday night, he said.

They are on the lookout for three more accused, Shelar added.

