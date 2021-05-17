EU talks on N. Ireland not very productive but progress still possible - UK's Frost
Britain's negotiations with the European Union on implementing post-Brexit trade rules are not hugely productive, but progress is still possible, British negotiator David Frost said on Monday. "There's a bit of momentum in that discussion - it's not hugely productive, and we'll have to see how far we can take it," Frost said, adding that anything which undermined the peace deal in Northern Ireland was a problem. "We have ...Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:44 IST
Britain's negotiations with the European Union on implementing post-Brexit trade rules are not hugely productive, but progress is still possible, British negotiator David Frost said on Monday.
"There's a bit of momentum in that discussion - it's not hugely productive, and we'll have to see how far we can take it," Frost said, adding that anything which undermined the peace deal in Northern Ireland was a problem.
"We have ... discussion with the EU that enables us to fix those sorts of difficulties. At the moment we aren't quite, but I still hope that that might be possible in the next month or so."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- David Frost
- post-Brexit
- European Union
- Britain
- Northern Ireland
ALSO READ
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday
British-Pakistani woman found dead in Lahore
Commodity, travel stocks lead British shares higher ahead of factory activity data
Commodity, travel stocks lead British shares higher on recovery optimism
PM Modi holds virtual summit with British counterpart Johnson; UK PM announces 1bn pounds worth of trade, investment