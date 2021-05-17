France, Egypt striving for ceasefire in Gaza conflict - Elysee statement

France, Egypt striving for ceasefire in Gaza conflict - Elysee statementReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:50 IST
France and Egypt discussed the Gaza crisis and agreed to continue efforts for a quick ceasefire and to avoid a spreading of the conflict, the French Presidency said in a statement.
The Elysee released the statement after French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
