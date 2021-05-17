Germany mulls making vaccines free for all from June 7 - sources

Germany mulls making vaccines free for all from June 7 - sourcesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:14 IST
Health Minister Jens Spahn has proposed to colleagues that Germany should stop restricting coronavirus vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7, sources involved in the discussions said.
If implemented, the decision would mean the entire adult population would be eligible for a vaccine from that date.
