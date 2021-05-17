Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: 12 flood rescue teams earmarked for immediate response

As many as 11 Indian Navy Diving Teams have been kept on standby and 12 flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment keeping in view of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:15 IST
Cyclone Tauktae: 12 flood rescue teams earmarked for immediate response
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 11 Indian Navy Diving Teams have been kept on standby and 12 flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment keeping in view of the cyclonic storm Tauktae. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting to review the preparedness and assistance being provided by the Armed Forces to civil authorities to tackle the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, during the meeting, Singh was informed that 11 Indian Navy Diving Teams have been kept on standby in case of any request from authorities of affected states. "Twelve flood rescue teams and medical teams have been earmarked for immediate response and deployment. Repair and rescue teams have also been formed to undertake urgent infrastructural repairs post-cyclone if required," the statement said.

"Three ships (Talwar, Tarkash and Tabar) are on standby with aid and relief material for immediate assistance to affected areas, if required. Balance ships on the Western seaboard are also on standby for assistance to fishing boats/small boats stranded due to rough weather. Navy's Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft on surveillance are continuously broadcasting cyclone warnings to fishermen," the statement further said. "Indian Air Force has deployed its aircraft to transport personnel and tonnes of a load of NDRF to Ahmedabad. On May 16, IAF had deployed two C-130J and one An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of a load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad. Another C-130J and two An-32 aircraft carried 121 NDRF personnel and 11.6 tonnes of load from Vijayawada to Ahmedabad for the same purpose. Two C-130J aircraft transported 110 personnel and 15 tonnes of cargo for NDRF from Pune to Ahmedabad," it added.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were among those who attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York ends COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in many public spaces, adopting the new guidance issued last week by federal health officials, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monda...

TMC activists rejoice after court grants bail to four leaders in Narada sting tapes case

Irate TMC activists, who held frenzied demonstrations outside the CBI office and Raj Bhavan here in protest against the arrest of party leaders, broke into jubilation after a local court granted them interim bail in the Narada sting tapes c...

Horse racing-'Race of the Century' jockey Mercer dies at 86

Joe Mercer, the jockey who finished runner-up at the 1975 King George VI Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, often referred to as the Race of the Century, has died aged 86, British media reported on Monday. Riding Bustino, Mercer finished sec...

Senior faculty to make frequent rounds of COVID wards amid spike in deaths in Jammu

Amid concern over the spike in mortality among the coronavirus-infected patients in Jammu region, authorities on Monday directed the Government Medical College to ensure supervision of patients by senior faculty members for their better tre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021