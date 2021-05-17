Left Menu

Centre releases first tranche of Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states under JJM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@JalShaktiAbhyan)

The Centre has released Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the first of the four tranches to be released this financial year, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.

The rest of the states and Union territories have been asked to send their proposals to the National Jal Jeevan Mission for the release of funds.

Of the central funds allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 93 per cent is to be utilised on developing water supply infrastructure, five per cent on support activities and two per cent on water quality monitoring and surveillance activities.

The funds are released by the Centre based on the output in terms of tap water connections provided in the states and the utilisation of the available central funds and the matching state share.

The states have to transfer the central funds released, along with the matching state share, to the single nodal account within 15 days of the release of the central funds.

The states have to make a provision for the matching state share and ensure that there is no shortage of funds for the implementing agencies, with a proper expenditure plan prepared so that the expenses are evenly spread throughout the year.

''Government of India has released Rs 5,968 crore to 15 states for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the financial year 2021-22. This is the first tranche of the four to be released in this financial year,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The budgetary allocation for the Jal Jeevan Mission has increased significantly to Rs 50,011 crore in 2021-22.

In addition to this, 15th Finance Commission-tied grants of Rs 26,940 crore will also be available to the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) for ''water and sanitation'' services.

In addition, funds are also available through the matching state share and externally-aided projects.

''Thus, in 2021-22, more than Rs one lakh crore is planned to be invested in the country on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes. It is expected that this kind of investment will continue over the next three years to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal','' the ministry said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, with the aim to provide assured tap water supply to every rural home by 2024.

