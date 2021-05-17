Teenage girl kills her mother's paramour

A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed her mother's paramour in Hingna area here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The deceased had served a jail term for molesting the girl.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the man started abusing the girl's mother at her house, an official said.

The accused hit the man's head with a wooden rod, killing him on the spot, he added.

A case of murder was registered.

