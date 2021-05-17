Man held for molesting minor girl

A 42-year-old shopkeeper from Thane in Maharashtra was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl in his house, police said.

The incident occurred after the girl visited the timber shop of the accused Sunil Jadhav in Wagle Estate area, an official said.

Jadhav then forced the girl to accompany her to his house where he showed her obscene photos and touched her inappropriately, before letting her go, he said.

A case has ben registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

