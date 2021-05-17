Left Menu

Rights groups, activists demand doorstep COVID-19 vaccination for disabled

Disability rights groups and activists have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding doorstep vaccination against COVID-19 for the disabled and their caregivers.

In a joint letter, 104 disability rights groups, activists and individuals demanded Rs 7,500 per month as ex-gratia to all disabled during the pandemic period.

They also demanded free COVID-19 vaccinations for all and doorstep inoculation of the disabled and their caregivers.

They also asked for ration and free food kits to the disabled.

