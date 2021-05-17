Left Menu

Pb govt’s stand on minister's 'inappropriate text' to woman officer sought

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 20:50 IST
Pb govt’s stand on minister's 'inappropriate text' to woman officer sought

The Punjab women panel chief on Monday threatened to go on a hunger strike if the state government fails to apprise her within a week of its stand on an “inappropriate text” message allegedly sent by a minister to an officer in 2018.

Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has written to Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, seeking the government’s action taken report on Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s “inappropriate text” to a woman IAS officer.

Besides threatening with a hunger strike, Gulati said she could also move court or approach the Congress high command if she fails to get the government’s response on the issue within a week.

Gulati claimed she took up the over two-year-old matter amid some IAS officers questioning her over the status of the matter and even accusing her of supporting the minister, even though, she said, she has never even met the minister “A group of IAS officers have been calling me, accusing me of not doing justice in the matter. They have also been asking me what I have done on the issue,” Gulati said, claiming that she had written to even the then chief secretary for a reply in this matter.

Asked about the timing of her action of seeking the government’s stand over a two-year-old matter, Gulati asserted the woman panel is empowered to take action in any matter even after ten years.

Admitting that the state woman panel had received no complaint on the issue, she said the commission can even summon the victim officer to have her say on the issue.

On being asked, she said she can even issue notice to the erring minister.

Channi had earlier sided with a group of Congress MLAs and a minister to question the alleged delay in the 2015 sacrilegious incident involving torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot and subsequent police firing on protesters killing two of them.

Following the 2018 allegation that Channi had sent an “inappropriate text” message to the woman officer, the Punjab Women Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and had sought the government’s stand even then.

At that time, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had asked Channi to tender an apology to the woman officer and had said he believed the matter has been “resolved” to her satisfaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Backers of WTO vaccine waiver ask opponents to join talks - document

Supporters of a proposal to waive patent rights on COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization are set to call on opponents to join the negotiations, stressing the gravity of the pandemic, a draft document showed on Monday. Talks at t...

Judicial work in subordinate courts in TN and Pondy suspended

All judicial work in the subordinate courts have been suspended in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, According to an official memorandum from the office of the Registrar General of the Madras High Court, excep...

MyGov launches innovation challenge to create Indian Language Learning App

MyGov, the citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, in partnership with the Department of Higher Education has launched an Innovation Challenge for creating an Indian Language Learning App. This Innovation Challenge has been ...

COVID-19: Noida starts UP's first drive-through vaccination for 45+

Drive-through vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged 45 years and above was started at two places in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, officials said.The service has been launched at DLF Mall of India in Noida and the Shaheed Pathik stadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021