The national capital reported 4,524 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10,918 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:06 IST
Coronavirus: Tests, cases dip in Delhi; Deaths continue over 300 mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital reported 4,524 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10,918 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin informed on Monday. The number of fresh cases reported today is the lowest since April 6 when 5,100 positive cases were reported.

Deaths, however, continue to remain relatively high, with 340 in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate has dropped to 8.42 per cent. 53,756 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 41,849 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, 11,907 and Rapid antigen tests.

Delhi's cumulative positivity rate now stands at 13,98,391, including 13,20,496 recoveries, 21,846 and 56,049 active cases. As many as 35,44,107 people in the city have received their first COVID-19 shot so far, while 10,58,368 have received their second dose as well. 91,105 jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of the city-wide lockdown till May 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

