Delhi court sends Navneet Kalra to 3-day police custody in oxygen concentrators hoarding case

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi restaurants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody in connection with a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi restaurants. Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal allowed Delhi Police to question Kalra till May 20.

The court said it is of the view that custodial interrogation of the accused is required for recovery of electronic devices used for the purpose of the commission of alleged offenses, to recover the remaining oxygen concentrators, to identify the other victims exploited by him. The court further observed that Kalra's custodial interrogation is required for a detailed investigation regarding his involvement, financial transactions, co-accused associates involved in the present case, connections with Matrix and Classic Metals as well as the manner of procurement of oxygen concentrators.

Delhi Police has urged the court to grant five days custodial interrogation of Navneet Kalra in the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators case. Kalra's advocate Vineet Malhotra opposed the Delhi Police plea seeking five-day police custody and said Kalra used proper banking channels for transactions.

Advocate Malhotra said Kalra's arrest was totally malafide as they know anticipatory bail is coming before Delhi High Court tomorrow. The lawyer said no police custody is required for Kalra in connection with this matter. Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the Delhi Court that the sessions court referred to the matter as very serious while denying anticipatory bail to Kalra. Shrivastava mentioned the Additional Sessions Judge court's order on denying Kalra's anticipatory bail and lab report on oxygen concentrators. He told the Delhi Court that no interim relief was granted by Delhi High Court.

Shrivastava alleged Kalra and his associates are greedy persons and have tried to make money in such situations. He told the court that they have to find the money trail and other things. Public Prosecutor said Kalra was evading arrest and custodial interrogation will help in reaching the truth. He pointed out that Kalra did not surrender but was arrested by the police and the whole society is looking at the investigating agency and the judiciary in this matter.

Kalra's advocate Vineet Malhotra submitted that the State should act like a prosecution agency, not a persecution agency and nobody will be safe if such way investigating agencies are going to behave. Delhi Police said Kalra's police custody is required to recover the laptop and various things including account details. Kalra, who had been on the run, was arrested on Monday.

On May 7, Delhi Police had busted an oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 such concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the city's Khan Market area. The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra. Delhi Police has registered a case under various offenses dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 following the seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from arrest to Kalra in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

