Left Menu

CBI court grants bail to four leaders arrested in Narada case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:15 IST
CBI court grants bail to four leaders arrested in Narada case

A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to two West Bengal ministers, a TMC MLA and a former minister arrested by the central investigating agency in connection with the Narada sting tape case.

Special CBI court judge Anupam Mukherjee granted bail to senior ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee after hearing their lawyers and the counsel for the agency.

The court directed that each of the four persons will have to pay two sureties of Rs 25,000 each as bail bonds.

The four leaders were also directed to meet the investigating officer in the case once a fortnight till further orders and to co-operate with him.

The CBI prayed before the special court for judicial remand of the four arrested, while their lawyers pleaded for bail to them.

They were produced before the court through the virtual mode and the hearing in the case was also held online.

The four were kept at the CBI office in Nizam Palace following their arrest in the morning from their homes in different parts of Kolkata.

The CBI counsel placed the charge sheet in the case before the court through the online mode.

The CBI claimed that the four arrested leaders were ministers in West Bengal when the alleged illegal gratification from the sting operator took place in 2014.

Praying for 14 days' judicial remand of the four, the CBI counsel submitted before the court that all the four arrested are very influential persons and the investigation process will be hampered if they are released on bail at this stage.

He also claimed that evidence may be tampered with and witnesses in the case may be influenced by the accused persons, of whom two are ministers, one is MLA and the fourth is a former minister.

Appearing for Mukherjee, Hakim and Mitra, senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, and Chatterjee's counsel Sudipta Maitra submitted that they have cooperated with the investigation all along and as such there is no requirement for their custody at this stage, when the charge sheet in the case has already been submitted.

Banerjee, also a TMC Lok Sabha MP, submitted before the court that in a bribery case, there has to be a demand and acceptance of gratification.

He claimed that in the video that was produced, it was not seen that there was any demand by any of them.

Claiming that Mukherjee and Mitra are senior citizens, Banerjee submitted that the Supreme Court has directed that the police will not make unnecessary arrests owing to the pandemic situation.

He further submitted that Hakim, is the head of the board of administrators running the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and his remaining in custody will seriously jeopardise COVID-19 management in the city.

Banerjee also questioned the governor's authority to accord sanction to prosecute the four leaders.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had on May 7 sanctioned the prosecution of Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee on a request by the CBI on the ground that all of them were holding positions of ministers in the state at the time of the alleged commission of the crime.

The Narada sting tapes, which were made public before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, were claimed to have been shot in 2014, wherein people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours.

The sting was conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News portal.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the Narada sting operation in March, 2017.

The CBI had registered cases against 12 TMC leaders, many of whom are now in BJP, and an IPS officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Noida starts UP's first drive-through vaccination for 45+

Drive-through vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged 45 years and above was started at two places in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, officials said.The service has been launched at DLF Mall of India in Noida and the Shaheed Pathik stadi...

New York ends COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in many public spaces, adopting the new guidance issued last week by federal health officials, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monda...

Odisha to lunch house-to-house COVID-19 survey in villages: CM

With 58 per cent of the fresh COVID-19 cases being reported from Odishas rural pockets, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the government will conduct a house-to-house survey for three months to record coronavirus sympto...

Personal features in Microsoft Teams now available to everyone for free

Microsoft on Monday announced the general availability of personal features in Teams to everyone on desktop, mobile, and web. From making online calls to group chats, personal features in Teams help users call, chat, plan, and organize thin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021