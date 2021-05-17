Left Menu

PM to interact with state, district officials across country on COVID-19 management tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with field officials from states and districts to converse about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday at 11 am.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with field officials from states and districts to converse about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday at 11 am. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting.

"Through their interaction with the Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against COVID-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas," the statement said. The battle against COVID-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level officials. Many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. "A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing an effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions," the PMO said.

Many effective measures have been taken - from ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, to preparing the healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave, to ensuring availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country, it added. (ANI)

