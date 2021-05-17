Left Menu

17-05-2021
MP:Man awaiting coronavirus test report kills self in hospital

A 30-year-old man awaiting his coronavirus test report allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat in a government-run college here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The coronavirus test report of the man turned out to be negative after his death, an official said.

The man was admitted on May 14 to ward number 3 of the Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College as a COVID-19 suspect after he complained of cough and respiratory problems, Garh police station in-charge Rajesh Tiwari said.

His swab samples were collected on May 15.

''Around 6.30 pm on Sunday, the man killed himself by slitting his throat inside the ward,'' Tiwari said citing preliminary information.

The medical college dean Dr PK Kasar said the man used a vegetable knife to kill himself.

''After this incident, security personnel have been directed to remove all such knives used for chopping vegetables,'' he said.

Family members of the deceased, however, demanded a probe suspecting a foul play.

They claimed the victim was not given proper medical treatment.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

