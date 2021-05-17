Mumbai: Murdered man's brother kills accused

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bandra East in Mumbai in what police claimed was a revenge killing.

An official said Dhyaneshwar Upadhyay was killed on Sunday by three people, including the brother of a man allegedly murdered by the former seven months ago.

''Upadhyay is accused of killing one Ramesh Nishad.

Among those booked for Upadhyay's murder is Mukesh Nishad, Ramesh's brother. It seems to be a case of revenge killing, though we are probing further,'' the Kherwadi police station official said.

