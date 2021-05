BRIEF-Biden To Send U.S.-Authorized Vaccines Abroad For First Time - Bloomberg News

May 17 (Reuters) -

* BIDEN TO SEND U.S.-AUTHORIZED VACCINES ABROAD FOR FIRST TIME - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* BIDEN TO EXPORT 20 MILLION DOSES OF VACCINES FROM PFIZER , MODERNA OR JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ON TOP OF 60 MILLION ASTRAZENECA PLC DOSES - BLOOMBERG Source text : [ID:https://bloom.bg/3yiAPht] Further company coverage:

