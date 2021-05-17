Left Menu

Paid GST on oxygen concentrators, nothing clandestine about import: Matrix to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:41 IST
Paid GST on oxygen concentrators, nothing clandestine about import: Matrix to HC

Matrix Cellular Services on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the oxygen concentrators seized by the police from its warehouse were imported legally after paying customs duty and GST and, therefore, the equipment hould be returned to it.

The submission by the company was made before Justice Yogesh Khanna who after hearing arguments on behalf of Matrix and the Delhi Police, reserved his judgement in the case.

The court asked them to file their brief notes by May 20 and said it will pass the order after that.

The court was hearing a petition moved by Matrix for release of 419 oxygen concentrators seized from its premises on the ground that the seizure was illegal. The Delhi Police has contended that the entire activity was clandestine and concentrators imported at lower rates were being sold at exorbitant rates much beyond the maximum retail price (MRP).

The company, refuting the allegations, said that the price at which it imports the concentrators fluctuates throughout the year and after it pays the customs duty and GST, it has the discretion to fix the MRP of each unit it sells.

It told the court that last year it imported the units at a cost ranging between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per unit and this year it cost around Rs 40,000 and accordingly, the company fixes the MRP of each unit.

It said that when the government was collecting tax from it, how can it say the activity was clandestine.

Four employees of Matrix Cellular company, including its CEO and vice president, were arrested in a case of blackmarketing of oxygen concentrators and are presently out on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran's close aide resigns over corruption allegations

A close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday after his name surfaced in a corruption case, in a setback to Pakistan premier who claims that he has been heading a clean government.Zulfi Bukhari, the Special Assistant to Pri...

Crime Branch to interrogate Kalra in oxygen black marketing case

The crime branch will interrogate businessman Navneet Kalra who was arrested from Gurgaon and produced before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with alleged hoarding and black-marketing oxygen cylinders, police said.Kalra was arrested l...

Heavy showers, strong winds lash Mumbai as cyclone Tauktae passes coast

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said.Wind sp...

'Tauktae' landfall starts; 2 lakh moved in Guj; 6 dead in Maha

A very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on Gujarats Saurashtra coast near Diu on Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 2 lakh people in Gujarat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021