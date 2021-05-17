Left Menu

Issue of post COVID complications leading to deaths by heart attack raised in HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:44 IST
Issue of post COVID complications leading to deaths by heart attack raised in HC

The issue of post-COVID complications came up before the Delhi High Court which was informed on Monday that due to the new variant, patients are dying after recovering and discharge from hospitals and there was a need for an expert committee to examine it.

The high court was told that in the first wave, the variant was not so lethal as it is this time and people are being attacked by 'Happy hypoxia' in which the oxygen level, pulse rate and blood pressure dips immediately and the patient dies of heart attack.

The advocate, who was arguing the matter, said there is only around 10 minutes time left after the attack which is very less to get medical help and urged the court to direct an expert committee to examine such post-COVID complications.

He urged the court to direct the government and Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to prepare standard operating procedure (SOP) for those suffering from post COVID complications.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, which was informed that an expert committee was earlier constituted to examine the issue, said the panel should also look into this now.

The bench said if there is no expert committee now, it will pass directions in this regard.

The advocate orally raised the issue of post COVID complications and said because of this new variant, people are dying even after recovery and getting discharged from the hospital.

Advocate Rakesh Malhotra referred to a December 23, 2020 order passed by the court in the petition, in which the high court had asked the expert committee already constituted by the Delhi government to examine the aspect of post COVID complications and come up with a SOP which will be given wide publicity.

He had then stated that Delhi Government may be called upon to address the issue by preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for those suffering from post COVID complications relating to the lungs and other vital organs.

The high court, on its own, has revived a disposed of petition filed by advocate Malhotra related to COVID-19 testings and infrastructure, noting that the virus has raised its “ugly head” once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and ''it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran's close aide resigns over corruption allegations

A close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday after his name surfaced in a corruption case, in a setback to Pakistan premier who claims that he has been heading a clean government.Zulfi Bukhari, the Special Assistant to Pri...

Crime Branch to interrogate Kalra in oxygen black marketing case

The crime branch will interrogate businessman Navneet Kalra who was arrested from Gurgaon and produced before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with alleged hoarding and black-marketing oxygen cylinders, police said.Kalra was arrested l...

Heavy showers, strong winds lash Mumbai as cyclone Tauktae passes coast

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said.Wind sp...

'Tauktae' landfall starts; 2 lakh moved in Guj; 6 dead in Maha

A very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on Gujarats Saurashtra coast near Diu on Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 2 lakh people in Gujarat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021