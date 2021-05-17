Following are the top stories at 9.35 PM: NATION: BOM36 3RD LD CYCLONE Cyclone Tauktae: Landfall process starts; 6 dead in Maha Mumbai: A very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on the Gujarat coast Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 1.5 lakh people in Gujarat and leaving two barges with 410 people on board adrift in the Arabian Sea.

DEL90 DL-HC-VIRUS-2NDLD POLITICIANS Political leaders have no business to ''hoard'' stocks of COVID-19 drugs: HC; calls police inquiry ''vague, whitewashed'' New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said political leaders have no business to ''hoard'' stocks of COVID-19 medicines already in shortage and the drugs must be surrendered, as it expressed dissatisfaction over the inquiry by the Delhi Police on allegations against politicians on this issue, terming the report ''vague and whitewashed''.

DEL92 2NDLD NARADA Political storm in WB after CBI arrests two TMC ministers, MLA in Narada sting case Kolkata/New Delhi: Two TMC ministers and an MLA along with a former party leader were on Monday arrested and charge-sheeted by the CBI in Narada sting case, amid a high-voltage political drama in West Bengal that saw Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on a dharna at the probe agency's office for six hours as her party supporters besieged the premises and indulged in violent protests in several parts of the state.

DEL88 PM-VIRUS-LD DOCTORS Starting vaccination with frontline warriors paid rich dividends; ensured safety of doctors during 2nd wave: Modi New Delhi: Asserting that the strategy of starting the vaccination programme with frontline warriors has paid rich dividends in the second wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the vaccines have ensured the safety of most of the doctors as 90 percent of health professionals have already taken its first dose.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India registers 2.81 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,106 deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL43 VIRUS-VACCINE ADVERSE EVENTS Miniscule bleeding, clotting events post COVID-19 vaccination in India: Govt New Delhi: India has reported 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine, a government panel investigating adverse events following COVID-19 immunisation has found.

DEL29 VIRUS-DRDO-LD DRUG First batch of anti-COVID drug 2DG rolled out New Delhi: The first batch of anti-COVID oral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was rolled out on Monday as a severe wave of the coronavirus pandemic continued to ravage large parts of India.

DEL69 VIRUS-PANEL-LD JAMEEL Virologist Jameel announced decision to step down in meeting of INSACOG, left colleagues surprised New Delhi: Scientists associated with INSACOG, the government panel that conducts research on different variants of the coronavirus, said they were surprised at noted virologist Shahid Jameel's decision to quit the group and wondered whether he was disillusioned with the government's handling of the pandemic.

LEGAL: LGD31 DL-HC-CENTRAL VISTA PIL against Central Vista a disguise to stall project: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre on Monday opposed in the Delhi High Court a PIL to halt the construction of the Central Vista project in view of the pandemic and alleged that the plea was a ''facade'' to stall the work.

LGD24 SC-YSRC-2NDLD MP Sedition case: SC transfers rebel YSRC MP to Telangana's Army hosp for medical examination New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) In a relief to jailed and rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, the Supreme Court Monday ordered his forthwith transfer to the Army hospital at Secunderabad in neighbouring Telangana for medical examination and hospitalization till further orders in a sedition case filed by Andhra Pradesh police against him. LGD10 DL-HC-LD WHATSAPP WhatsApp privacy policy not conforming to Indian IT laws: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsApp as a violation of the Indian Information Technology (IT) law and rules, and sought directions to the social media platform to make it clear whether it was confirming to the same.

FOREIGN FGN43 VIRUS-CHINA-TRIPS China says it will support India, SA proposal for global IPR waiver for COVID-19 vaccines Beijing, May 17 (PTI) China, which is actively pursuing vaccine diplomacy, said on Monday that it is ''supportive'' of India and South Africa’s proposal for a temporary waiver of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for coronavirus vaccines, asserting that Beijing will back all actions that are conducive to the developing countries' fight against the pandemic. By K J M Varma FGN34 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIA-SUPPLIES Singapore: A second Indian naval ship is set sail for home on Monday from Changi Naval Base here with COVID emergency relief material, including 2,950 oxygen cylinders of varying capacities and other medical equipment, the Indian High Commission here said.

