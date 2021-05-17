Left Menu

Stopped work on Gandak river channel in West Champaran by Uttar Pradesh government: Bihar minister

Bihar government on Monday said that work on Gandak river channel being built by the Uttar Pradesh government in West Champaran district was "out of alignment" and it had been stopped.

17-05-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 17: Bihar government on Monday said that work on Gandak river channel being built by the Uttar Pradesh government in West Champaran district was "out of alignment" and it had been stopped. Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who made a series of tweets, said that the state had not given no objection certificate (NOC) for the work.

He said there were reports in the media that Gandak river channel was being constructed by Uttar Pradesh government in a panchayat of West Champaran district and the Chief Minister had called for an inspection report. "A team of Water Resources Department in Bihar had inspected the place and put a stop to the work," he said.

Jha said a team of engineers of Water Resources Department Bihar inspected the site on Sunday along with local administration officials and UP government engineers and found that the channel was being constructed "out of alignment". "Bihar's Water Resources Department has not provided NOC for this work," Jha added.

The Bihar minister further that his department had stopped channel construction work in Bihar's territory on April 30 but they got complaint of the work being done at night. Now after total stoppage of work, a magistrate has been posted by the state government to supervise the site, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

