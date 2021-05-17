5 killed in vehicle collision in UP’s Jhansi

5 killed in vehicle collision in UP’s JhansiPTI | Jhansi | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:24 IST
Five people were killed and four others injured after two motorcycles collided with a car here, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred in Garautha Tehsil near the Kuretha area of Jhansi district on Sunday night, Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Rahul said.
While four people -- Ghanaram (60), Premchand (40), Dharmendra (28) and 3-year-old Krishna -- died on the spot, Sandeep (30) succumbed to injuries during treatment.
The four injured were being treated at the district's medical college.
