Army paper leak case: Lieutenant Colonel rank officer arrested

An Army officer of the lieutenant colonel rank has been arrested by the Pune Police in connection with the probe into the Army recruitment paper leak case, a top police officer said on Monday.

With the latest arrest, the number of people arrested in the case has risen to nine, including three officers of the Army.

''We have arrested an army officer of the rank of lieutenant colonel in the paper leak case,'' Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta said but refused to elaborate.

On February 28, the Army Relation Recruitment Exam, which was to be conducted in Pune's BEG centre and 40 other locations across the country, had to be cancelled due to the paper leak.

Earlier, theanti-extortion cell of Pune police, which is probing the case, had arrested two Majors of the Army.

