Left Menu

Mexico apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese in northern city of Torreon

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a formal apology on Monday for the 1911 massacre of 303 Chinese in the northern city of Torreon. "The Mexican state will not allow, ever again, racism, discrimination, and xenophobia," the president said during the ceremony in Torreon. The massacre, from May 13 to 15, 1911, occurred in the midst of the Mexican Revolution, as rebels fighting under Francisco I.

Reuters | Monterrey | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:53 IST
Mexico apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese in northern city of Torreon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a formal apology on Monday for the 1911 massacre of 303 Chinese in the northern city of Torreon. "The Mexican state will not allow, ever again, racism, discrimination, and xenophobia," the president said during the ceremony in Torreon.

The massacre, from May 13 to 15, 1911, occurred in the midst of the Mexican Revolution, as rebels fighting under Francisco I. Madero seized control of the city of Torreon. During the massacre, over 300 Chinese were killed and their homes and businesses were burned.

Monday's event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao, as well as high-level Mexican officials, including the heads of the army and navy, and the foreign and interior ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre why formula to determine MRP of oxygen concentrator can't be fixed

The Delhi High Court on Monday suggested that the Centre Government fix a formula to determine the Maximum Retail Price MRP of oxygen concentrators amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Si...

Feeling 'remorse,' associate of U.S. Rep. Gaetz to cooperate with prosecutors

A former Florida official central to the federal probe on whether U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz trafficked a minor for sex pleaded guilty on Monday and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, which may spell trouble for the Republican congre...

Pak PM Imran's close aide resigns over corruption allegations

A close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday after his name surfaced in a corruption case, in a setback to Pakistan premier who claims that he has been heading a clean government.Zulfi Bukhari, the Special Assistant to Pri...

Crime Branch to interrogate Kalra in oxygen black marketing case

The crime branch will interrogate businessman Navneet Kalra who was arrested from Gurgaon and produced before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with alleged hoarding and black-marketing oxygen cylinders, police said.Kalra was arrested l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021