Illegal liquor factory busted in UP's Hathras, three held

During the raid on Sunday, three people were arrested from the facility who told police that they mixed the rectified spirit with chemical colours to make the hooch, which was then filled in bottles and stuck with wrappers of various liquor brands and fake QR codes for sale, Jaiswal added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:18 IST
An illegal liquor-manufacturing unit has been busted and three people arrested from the spot in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, police said on Monday. Police recovered over 230 litres of rectified spirit besides thousands of bottles, caps and wrappers from the facility located in the Mursan police station area, a senior official said. “A raid was carried out by officials of the local police and the Excise Department as part of the ongoing Operation Prahar, which has been started to check manufacturing and the sale of illegal liquor,” Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said. “During the raid on Sunday, three people were arrested from the facility who told police that they mixed the rectified spirit with chemical colours to make the hooch, which was then filled in bottles and stuck with wrappers of various liquor brands and fake QR codes for sale,” Jaiswal added. Police also impounded a car belonging to the accused, he said. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and further legal proceedings are under way, the SP said, adding the police teams involved in the operation have been awarded Rs 25,000 for their work.

