France's Macron says accord in place to clear Sudan's IMF arrears

France's Macron says accord in place to clear Sudan's IMF arrearsReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:18 IST
Countries attending a conference, including the United States and Britain, have agreed to clear Sudan's arrears to the International Monetary Fund, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that he expected the IMF to confirm this in June.
Macron said he was in favour of a full and simple cancellation of Sudan's $5 billion debt.
"We are in favour of an outright cancellation of Sudan's debt which is as you know the most important among the Paris club," Macron told a news conference.
