Turkey's Erdogan condemns Biden approval of arms sales to Israel

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticised U.S. President Joe Biden's approval of weapons sales to Israel, saying the United States was "writing history with bloody hands" in reference to violence between Israel and Palestinians.

Biden's administration approved on Monday the potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, according to congressional sources.

