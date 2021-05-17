Turkey's Erdogan condemns Biden approval of arms sales to Israel

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Biden approval of arms sales to IsraelReuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:20 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticised U.S. President Joe Biden's approval of weapons sales to Israel, saying the United States was "writing history with bloody hands" in reference to violence between Israel and Palestinians.
Biden's administration approved on Monday the potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, according to congressional sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
