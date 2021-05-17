Left Menu

Crime Branch to interrogate Kalra in oxygen black marketing case

The crime branch will interrogate businessman Navneet Kalra who was arrested from Gurgaon and produced before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with alleged hoarding and black-marketing oxygen cylinders, police said.Kalra was arrested late on Sunday night from a farm house located on the outskirts of Gurgaon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:24 IST
Crime Branch to interrogate Kalra in oxygen black marketing case

The crime branch will interrogate businessman Navneet Kalra who was arrested from Gurgaon and produced before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with alleged hoarding and black-marketing oxygen cylinders, police said.

Kalra was arrested late on Sunday night from a farm house located on the outskirts of Gurgaon. He was produced before a magistrate through virtual hearing, they said.

Investigating Officer Kamal Kumar asserted that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the whole nexus and conspiracy behind the black marketing and know the trail of money transaction.

The case was transferred to Crime Branch, but a team of south Delhi Police was also tracking him. On Sunday, they got inputs regarding his presence at a farm house in Gurgaon. A police team raided the farm house and apprehended him, they said.

The crime branch will investigate the matter, officials said.

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded Kalra to three days of police custody, saying his custodial interrogation is required in connection with alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It said his quizzing in police custody was required, ''for detailed investigation regarding his involvement and connections with Matrix and Classic Metals, the manner of procurement of OC's, for detailed investigation of financial transactions from his firm, as well as to identify the other co accused involved in the present case''.

Kalra will now be produced before the court at the end of his police remand on May 20.

During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra in Khan Market and Lodhi Colony in Delhi.

On May 13, a court had rejected his anticipatory bail application, saying allegations against him were serious and his custodial interrogation ws required to ''unearth the entire conspiracy''.

Police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000. PTI NIT HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Night curfew to continue in 36 cities for another 3 days

The night curfew in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, has been extended by three more days to control the spread of coronavirus, the state government said on Monday.As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the li...

Maha COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since Mar-end

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said.This was the lowest single-day count since M...

UN: 38,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza

The United Nations says over 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless because their houses were destroyed.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday those displ...

Navy rescues 60 people onboard barge adrift off Mumbai

The Indian Navy on Monday night evacuated 60 people out of 400 onboard two barges off the Mumbai coast in a challenging sea condition as Cyclone Tauktae roared up the western coast, officials said.The Navy deployed three of its frontline wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021