Indore police probes possible hacking of COVID vaccine registration sites

Amid concerns of COVID-19 vaccine registration sites getting hacked, Madhya Pradesh's Indore police is investigating the matter after the district administration was alerted in this regard by District Immunisation Officer (DIO), Praveen Jadiya.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:32 IST
District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Praveen Jadiya speaking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid concerns of COVID-19 vaccine registration sites getting hacked, Madhya Pradesh's Indore police is investigating the matter after the district administration was alerted in this regard by District Immunisation Officer (DIO), Praveen Jadiya. "People from age group 18-44 need to register themselves first for their vaccination. The portals for that are open only after my permission and nobody besides me knows the timing. But, it has been seen that the slots get filled within a minute of opening up. The situation remains same even in the wee hours," Jadiya told ANI.

"Some unidentified person also shares the information about the opening of slot booking on a social media platform Telegram. This has given rise to suspicions that the sites get hacked as soon as being opened up for registration for the general public. I have informed the District Collector Manish Singh and Deputy Inspector General Manish Kapooria," Jadiya added. DIG Kapooria said that there was no written complaint regarding this either by Collector Manish Singh or by anyone else but an investigation is underway into this matter. (ANI)

