France's Macron says to work with Jordan, Egypt leaders on Israel/Gaza ceasefire, talks

France's Macron says to work with Jordan, Egypt leaders on Israel/Gaza ceasefire, talksReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:33 IST
France's president said on Monday he would in the coming days work with Egypt's president and Jordan's king on a concrete proposal for a ceasefire and a possible path to discussions between Israel and the Palestinians.
Speaking at a news conference Emmanuel Macron also said he would bring up the bombing by Israeli warplanes of a building that housed media outlets in Gaza when he next speaks to Israel's prime minister.
