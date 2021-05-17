SC to hear Param Bir Singh's plea seeking transfer of probes against him outside Maharashtra

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear fresh petition filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking its directions for transfer of all the probes ordered against him outside Maharashtra. A two-judge vacation bench of the apex court comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice B R Gavai will hear the fresh petition filed by the former Mumbai Police chief.

Singh, in his petition filed before the Supreme Court on Monday, claimed that he faced a "witch-hunt" in the case, as he had accused then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh" of fixing Rs 100 crore monthly extortion target during his stint as Mumbai police commissioner. Singh also sought directions for a probe into the alleged criminal conspiracy to frame him in the case.

"There is a threat of multiple inquiries and investigations against me unless I withdraw the complaints against the erstwhile Home Minister," Singh said in his petition filed before the apex court. (ANI)

