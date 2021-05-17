Left Menu

U.N. to vote Tuesday on call to stop arms supply to Myanmar

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly will vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution that "calls for an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons, munitions" and other equipment to Myanmar. The draft resolution also calls on the Myanmar military - which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup - to end a state of emergency, stop all violence against peaceful protesters and respect the will of the people as expressed in the results of a November election.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:54 IST
U.N. to vote Tuesday on call to stop arms supply to Myanmar

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly will vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution that "calls for an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons, munitions" and other equipment to Myanmar.

The draft resolution also calls on the Myanmar military - which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup - to end a state of emergency, stop all violence against peaceful protesters and respect the will of the people as expressed in the results of a November election. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but carry political weight. Unlike the 15-member Security Council, no country has a veto power in the General Assembly.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government and detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party. The U.N. draft text calls for their release. The military, which has set up a ruling junta of generals, complained of fraud in the November election that returned Suu Kyi to power. The election commission said the vote was fair.

The draft General Assembly resolution "calls upon the Myanmar armed forces to immediately stop all violence against peaceful demonstrators, members of civil society, women, youth, as well as children and others". At least 788 people have been killed by the junta's security forces in crackdowns on protests against its rule, according to an advocacy group.

The military, which disputes that number, imposes tight restrictions on media, information and the internet. Reuters cannot independently verify arrests and casualty numbers. The U.N. text also urges the army to stop "attacks on, harassment of and restrictions on medical personnel, human rights defenders, labor union members, journalists and media workers ... and restrictions on the internet and social media".

If adopted, the draft resolution would urge the military to allow a visit by the U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, and implement a plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to end the crisis. The United States, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed new sanctions targeting Myanmar's junta.

Only the U.N. Security Council can impose legally-binding sanctions or an arms embargo, but diplomats say Russia and China could likely use their veto to prevent such action on Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

California wont lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public time to prepare and ensure cases stay low.State Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday that a four-week delay will allow businesses time to make adjustments and ...

Guj: Night curfew to continue in 36 cities for another 3 days

The night curfew in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, has been extended by three more days to control the spread of coronavirus, the state government said on Monday.As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the li...

Maha COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since Mar-end

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said.This was the lowest single-day count since M...

UN: 38,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza

The United Nations says over 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless because their houses were destroyed.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday those displ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021