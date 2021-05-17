Left Menu

Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:58 IST
Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

Attorneys for Rudolph Giuliani say a covert warrant prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist rather than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.

The attorneys complained about Giuliani's treatment in a letter last week to a Manhattan federal judge who is considering whether to appoint a “special master” to protect attorney-client privilege during a review of evidence gathered from raids on Giuliani's residence and office.

The letter was publicly filed on Monday after parties agreed to redactions in it. The raids pertain to a federal probe examining Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities without registering with the U.S. government.

Giuliani, a Republican and former New York City mayor who represented Trump in the special counsel's Russia investigation, has not been charged with a crime.

He has said his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter before the Democrat was elected president.

Giuliani's lawyers say the judge should wait to appoint someone to oversee a review of seized materials until deciding whether the government has acted constitutionally and legally in pursuit of the materials.

They cited their “serious concern over the broad and sweeping nature of the searches.” They also called for the judge to unseal affidavits in support of a Nov. 4, 2019, search warrant for Giuliani's iCloud account, along with affidavits supporting warrants issued this April for raids on Giuliani's home and office.

The affidavits, the lawyers said, will help them decide whether to seek to suppress everything seized in the April 28 raids.

They also said the judge should force prosecutors to reveal what they think is not protected by privilege before a “special master” is appointed.

They said prosecutors instead “simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well known client – the former President of the United States.” In addition, the lawyers wrote, the original warrant for Giuliani's iCloud account contained a non-disclosure order based on an allegation made to a judge that Giuliani might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses if he knew the warrant existed.

“Such an allegation, on its face, strains credulity. It is not only false, but extremely damaging to Giuliani's reputation. It is not supported by any credible facts and is contradicted by Giuliani's efforts to provide information to the Government. We should be allowed to question the Government as to what basis it had, if any, to make that assertion,” they said.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. Giuliani attorney Robert Costello said prosecutors have another week to respond to the letter.

In a separate letter dated last week but filed publicly Monday, lawyers for Victoria Toensing — a Washington lawyer whose phone was seized last month as part of the same investigation — asked a judge to order the Justice Department to return to her information collected from her iCloud and Google accounts from what they described as “covert warrants” in 2019.

Given the breadth of the warrants, the lawyers wrote, “it is virtually certain that the materials the Government received included substantial privileged and confidential information concerning clients and criminal matters that have nothing to do with this investigation, privileged and confidential information concerning unrelated other matters that are actively before the DOJ, and privileged and confidential information that is the subject of the warrants.” The defense lawyers said the government has so far declined to reveal what materials a specialised filter team has acquired, reviewed or turned over to the investigative team.

They said a “special master” should be drawn from a list of candidates proposed by the parties or someone chosen by the judge.

(AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

California wont lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public time to prepare and ensure cases stay low.State Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday that a four-week delay will allow businesses time to make adjustments and ...

Guj: Night curfew to continue in 36 cities for another 3 days

The night curfew in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, has been extended by three more days to control the spread of coronavirus, the state government said on Monday.As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the li...

Maha COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since Mar-end

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said.This was the lowest single-day count since M...

UN: 38,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza

The United Nations says over 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless because their houses were destroyed.UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday those displ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021