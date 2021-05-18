Over 2,700 migrants illegally enter Spain's Ceuta enclave -reports

Over 2,700 migrants illegally enter Spain's Ceuta enclave -reportsReuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-05-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 00:23 IST
Over 2,700 Moroccan citizens on Monday illegally entered Spain's northern Africa enclave of Ceuta, several Spanish outlets reported citing information from the Spanish government's delegation in Ceuta.
Among the 2,700 migrants, there were around 700 minors, El Pais newspaper and Europa Press agency reported, quoting police sources who accused Morocco of passively protecting its border at a time of increased diplomatic tension between both countries.
