France's Macron says to work with Jordan, Egypt leaders on Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 00:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

France's president said on Monday he would work with Egypt's president and Jordan's king on a concrete proposal for a ceasefire and a possible path to discussions between Israel and the Palestinians.

"For me there needs to be a process for a ceasefire as quickly as possible and construction of a possible path to discussions between the different protagonists," Macron said at a news conference in Paris. "In the coming days we have decided to have a discussion with President (Abdel Fattah) al-Sisi and the King of Jordan to be able together to see how we make a concrete proposal," he said without elaborating.

Macron also said he would bring up the bombing by Israeli warplanes of a building that housed media outlets in Gaza when he speaks to Israel's prime minister in the next day or two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

