Left Menu

Navy rescues 60 people onboard barge adrift off Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 00:46 IST
Navy rescues 60 people onboard barge adrift off Mumbai

The Indian Navy on Monday night evacuated 60 people out of 400 onboard two barges off the Mumbai coast in a challenging sea condition as Cyclone Tauktae roared up the western coast, officials said.

The Navy deployed three of its frontline warships to rescue the people onboard the two barges.

Navy officials said 60 people from one of the two barges were rescued around 11 pm.

Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said search and rescue operations would continue through the night for the remaining people.

The ships deployed to extend assistance to the two barges are INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Talwar, Navy officials said.

''On receipt of a request for assistance for a barge 'P305' adrift off Heera oil fields in Bombay high area with 273 personnel onboard, INS Kochi was swiftly sailed with a despatch for search and rescue assistance,'' the spokesperson said.

He said INS Talwar had also been deployed for the search and rescue operation.

''In response to another SOS received from barge 'GAL Constructor' with 137 people onboard about 8 nautical miles from Mumbai, INS Kolkata has been sailed with despatch to render assistance,'' Commander Madhwal said.

He said several other ships and aircraft had also been readied for HARD (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) operations in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

Earlier in the day, a naval helicopter rescued four crew members of an Indian vessel named the crew of 'Coromondel Supporter IX' that was adrift in the Arabian sea, according to the spokesperson.

He said rough seas due to Cyclone Tauktae resulted in flooding of the vessel's machinery compartments, rendering it without propulsion and power supply.

''In a swift response to SOS by an Indian vessel adrift in the Arabian Sea, a naval helicopter was dispatched for rescuing the stranded crew of Indian flagged Tug 'Coromondel Supporter IX', which was adrift North West of Mangalore, Karnataka,'' he said.

He said the helicopter was sent after attempts to rescue the crew by a boat failed.

About the Navy's response to deal with the fallout of the cyclone, the Navy spokesperson said 11 diving teams had been kept on standby for deployment in case of any request from state authorities.

He said 12 flood rescue teams and medical teams had also been kept ready for immediate response and deployment.

''Repair and rescue teams have been formed to undertake urgent infrastructural repairs post-cyclone if required,'' he said.

''Various ships along the Western seaboard are standby with aid and relief material for immediate assistance to affected areas as required and to provide assistance to fishing boats/ small boats stranded due to rough weather,'' he said.

Commander Madhwal said the Navy's maritime reconnaissance aircraft on surveillance were continuously broadcasting cyclone warnings to the fisherfolk. PTI MPB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air raid sirens sound in Israel near Lebanon border, military says

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in northern Israel near its border with Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said.The military said it was investigating. Israels Channel 13 TV said explosions were heard in the area. Israel...

Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking Kurdish militant in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkeys president said Monday.Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain militant was allegedly responsible...

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada on Monday said it was very concerned by Kyrgyzstans move to impose external management on Centerra Golds Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.On Sunday, Centerra ...

Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7 6-2 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021